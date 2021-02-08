Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $6.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 million. On average, analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ICMB opened at $5.07 on Monday. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $70.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

