The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NTB opened at $32.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $35.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average is $28.54.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

