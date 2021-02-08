Head to Head Comparison: Sundial Growers (SNDL) & Its Competitors

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sundial Growers to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

3.3% of Sundial Growers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sundial Growers and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundial Growers 1 3 0 0 1.75 Sundial Growers Competitors 155 384 405 10 2.28

Sundial Growers presently has a consensus price target of $1.25, indicating a potential upside of 10.62%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential downside of 6.88%. Given Sundial Growers’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sundial Growers is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Sundial Growers has a beta of 7.01, indicating that its share price is 601% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundial Growers’ rivals have a beta of 1.89, indicating that their average share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sundial Growers and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sundial Growers $75.86 million -$204.57 million -0.36 Sundial Growers Competitors $220.51 million -$115.67 million -7.76

Sundial Growers’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sundial Growers. Sundial Growers is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Sundial Growers and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundial Growers -415.89% -187.67% -72.67% Sundial Growers Competitors -206.12% -102.23% -20.52%

Summary

Sundial Growers rivals beat Sundial Growers on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands. Sundial Growers Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.