Kepler Capital Markets Lowers Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) to Sell

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Veoneer from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veoneer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Veoneer from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Veoneer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.10.

Shares of VNE stock opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.66. Veoneer has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $29.54.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 40.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Veoneer will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Veoneer by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Veoneer by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Veoneer by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Veoneer by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

