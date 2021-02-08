TheStreet Upgrades Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.96.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $68.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.10 and a 200 day moving average of $63.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

