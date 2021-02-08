BMO Capital Markets Raises Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target to $41.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Saputo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saputo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Shares of SAPIF stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.50. Saputo has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $31.44.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

