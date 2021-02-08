BMO Capital Markets Raises Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target to $41.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Saputo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saputo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Shares of SAPIF stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.50. Saputo has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $31.44.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

