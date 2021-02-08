Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $79.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SHISEIDO CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cosmetics, toiletries, beauty products, health foods, beauty foods and pharmaceuticals. The Company operates in three business segments. The Domestic Cosmetics segment offers cosmetics, toiletries, beauty products, health foods, beauty foods and pharmaceuticals to the domestic market, as well as provides mail order service. The Overseas Cosmetic segment offers cosmetics, toiletries and beauty products to overseas markets. The Others segment is engaged in the the manufacture and sale of cosmetics materials, pharmaceuticals for medical uses and aesthetic medical cosmetics, the sale of clothing and miscellaneous goods, the management and sale of real estates, as well as the restaurant business. “

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Shiseido from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of SSDOY opened at $71.79 on Thursday. Shiseido has a 12 month low of $46.66 and a 12 month high of $73.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of -247.55 and a beta of 0.33.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. Shiseido had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shiseido will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons.

