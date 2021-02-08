Jefferies Financial Group Comments on EZCORP, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EZPW)

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EZCORP in a report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EZCORP’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EZPW. TheStreet lowered shares of EZCORP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $5.20 on Monday. EZCORP has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15. The firm has a market cap of $287.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.62.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $178.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in EZCORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in EZCORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EZCORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in EZCORP by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 60,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

