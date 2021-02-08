Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Telenor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of TELNY stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

