Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Earns Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

VTXPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of Victrex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victrex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Victrex from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS VTXPF opened at $32.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.37. Victrex has a 52-week low of $21.82 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

