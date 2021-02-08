Parker-Hannifin Co. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.65 Per Share (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Parker-Hannifin in a research report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $3.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.35. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s FY2022 earnings at $16.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.86.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $279.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.39. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $293.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,521,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,264,000 after buying an additional 404,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,307,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,007,000 after buying an additional 74,839 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,214,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,744,000 after buying an additional 34,581 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,233,000 after buying an additional 254,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 792,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,984,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total transaction of $529,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $299,673.66. Insiders sold 6,727 shares of company stock worth $1,795,427 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

