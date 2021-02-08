KeyCorp Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.70.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $139.46 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $144.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20.

In other news, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $36,042.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,557. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $50,141.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,948 shares of company stock worth $1,086,865 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

