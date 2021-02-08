Canaccord Genuity Group’s (CCORF) Buy Rating Reiterated at TD Securities

TD Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCORF opened at $10.33 on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Featured Article: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.