Canaccord Genuity Group’s (CCORF) Buy Rating Reiterated at TD Securities

TD Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CCORF opened at $10.33 on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64.
Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile
