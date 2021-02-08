Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Lifted to Buy at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DASTY. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.00.

Shares of Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $220.66 on Friday. Dassault Systèmes has a twelve month low of $113.37 and a twelve month high of $220.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.75. The firm has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.33, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 0.7% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the third quarter valued at about $245,465,000. 0.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

