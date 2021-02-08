Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €52.00 Price Target for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP)

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) has been given a €52.00 ($61.18) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.28% from the company’s previous close.

BNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.60 ($45.41) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €48.18 ($56.68).

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) stock opened at €43.60 ($51.29) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €43.34 and a 200-day moving average of €38.19. BNP Paribas SA has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

