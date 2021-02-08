Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.42). Iovance Biotherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.78). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06.

Several research firms have weighed in on IOVA. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $558,000. Himension Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $641,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $49.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.01.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.