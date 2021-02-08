Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.42). Iovance Biotherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.78). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06.

Several research firms have weighed in on IOVA. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $558,000. Himension Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $641,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $49.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.01.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

