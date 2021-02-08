Beyond Air (XAIR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. On average, analysts expect Beyond Air to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

XAIR stock opened at $6.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -0.66. Beyond Air has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $12.50.

In other Beyond Air news, CEO Steven A. Lisi bought 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $203,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 18.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

