Moelis & Company (MC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Moelis & Company to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE MC opened at $51.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

