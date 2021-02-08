Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Downgraded to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aviva from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviva from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aviva presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Aviva stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.30. Aviva has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $10.71.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

