Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at CIBC

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on APYRF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $53.50 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.63.

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $43.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average of $29.10.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

