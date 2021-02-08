Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$48.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$40.00 to C$42.25 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.50 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$54.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of TSE:AP.UN opened at C$36.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$31.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.88.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

