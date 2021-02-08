Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for PayPal Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PayPal in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. 140166 lifted their target price on PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.88.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $269.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.68, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $274.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

