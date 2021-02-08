TD Securities Raises Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$110.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$70.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$56.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$88.07.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at C$92.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$10.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$87.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$58.15. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of C$10.50 and a twelve month high of C$104.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

