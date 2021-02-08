Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) Price Target Lowered to C$76.00 at National Bank Financial

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$82.00 to C$76.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$106.00 to C$95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$78.00 to C$70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Atb Cap Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ATB Capital restated an outperform rating and set a C$83.00 price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$81.20.

TSE L opened at C$62.02 on Thursday. Loblaw Companies Limited has a one year low of C$59.01 and a one year high of C$77.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$63.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$66.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of C$21.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23.

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.28 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$15.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.62 billion. Equities analysts predict that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 4.8600003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

