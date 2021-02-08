Royal Bank of Canada Boosts ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$10.00

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$8.25 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark upped their target price on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:ECN opened at C$7.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -757.00. ECN Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of C$2.67 and a 1 year high of C$7.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.86.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$89.37 million. Analysts predict that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

