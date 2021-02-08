Piper Sandler Comments on Baxter International Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Baxter International in a report released on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.31.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $77.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 20,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

