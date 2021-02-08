Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) PT Raised to C$59.00 at TD Securities

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities to C$59.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

TSE:BIP.UN opened at C$68.91 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of C$37.45 and a one year high of C$74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of C$20.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -235.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$65.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$62.57.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

