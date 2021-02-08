New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.61 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) will post $65.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.23 million and the lowest is $64.99 million. New Mountain Finance posted sales of $73.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year sales of $271.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $270.56 million to $271.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $265.19 million, with estimates ranging from $261.83 million to $268.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for New Mountain Finance.

NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $11.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,195.80 and a beta of 1.39. New Mountain Finance has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.03.

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director David Ogens purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $28,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMFC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 4,124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,372,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,953 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 697.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,288,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,000 after purchasing an additional 243,868 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,580,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,233,000 after purchasing an additional 122,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,122,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after acquiring an additional 50,873 shares in the last quarter. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

