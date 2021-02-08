Zacks Investment Research Upgrades USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) to Hold

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Technologies, Inc. is a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market. USAT offers one solution to the retail community for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management solutions. The company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and their inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, car charging stations, laundromats, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of USA Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities raised shares of USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. USA Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

USAT opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90. USA Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $642.13 million, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that USA Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAT. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in USA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $688,000. Towerview LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,306,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,898,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

