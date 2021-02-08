Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRU. Barclays initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.46.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU opened at $80.16 on Thursday. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $97.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.83 and a 200-day moving average of $71.88.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 220.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,422,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,454,000 after acquiring an additional 978,919 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,245,000 after buying an additional 527,368 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,120,000 after buying an additional 352,374 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 272.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 316,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,120,000 after buying an additional 231,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1,303.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 228,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,520,000 after buying an additional 212,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.