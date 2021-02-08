Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lands’ End, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retailer. It offers men’s, women’s, and kids’ apparel, outerwear and swimwear; specialty apparel; accessories; footwear; and home products. The Company operates in two segments: Direct and Retail. It offers products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com and affiliated specialty and international Websites, and through retail locations. Lands’ End, Inc. is based in Dodgeville, Wisconsin. “

Separately, Craig Hallum raised Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of Lands’ End stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $33.40.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $359.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.80 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LE. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Lands’ End by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Lands’ End during the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Lands’ End by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 965,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 30,069 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Lands’ End by 5.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lands’ End during the third quarter valued at about $357,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

