Model N (MODN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Model N (NYSE:MODN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Model N to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.51 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Model N to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $39.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -95.32 and a beta of 0.95. Model N has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.11.

MODN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Model N from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

In other Model N news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 8,119 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $320,375.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,745.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 3,977 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $125,156.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,745,914.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,881 shares of company stock worth $1,290,010 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

