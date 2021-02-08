Absolute Software (ABS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Absolute Software (TSE:ABS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Absolute Software to post earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$37.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.85 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

