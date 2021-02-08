Voya Financial (VOYA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VOYA opened at $57.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.04 and its 200-day moving average is $53.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $63.81.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.22%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,625,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $4,629,900.00. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.