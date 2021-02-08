Bloom Energy (BE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BE opened at $42.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 3.77.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 452,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $8,697,709.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,776,005.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,797,925.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 993,849 shares of company stock valued at $24,692,187 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

