Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WH stock opened at $61.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.10, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.62. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $63.33.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,428,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Lepage sold 1,583 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $91,671.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.69.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.