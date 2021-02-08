eBay Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of eBay in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill anticipates that the e-commerce company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for eBay’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. eBay’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EBAY. Barclays upped their target price on eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $62.23 on Monday. eBay has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $64.85. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day moving average is $53.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total value of $45,746.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,777.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,129 shares of company stock worth $929,773 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,230 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in shares of eBay by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 63,303 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

