Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) a €4.60 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €3.65 ($4.29) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.18) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays set a €3.15 ($3.71) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €3.81 ($4.48).

Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 52-week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

