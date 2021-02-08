Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) Given a €39.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.40 ($71.06) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €47.64 ($56.04).

FRA:FRE opened at €35.00 ($41.18) on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($94.12). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of €38.23.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

