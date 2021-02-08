Talanx AG (TLX.F) (ETR:TLX) Given Buy Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Talanx AG (TLX.F) (ETR:TLX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TLX. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Talanx AG (TLX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Talanx AG (TLX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €43.28 ($50.91).

Get Talanx AG (TLX.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:TLX opened at €32.90 ($38.71) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of €30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.84. Talanx AG has a 12-month low of €21.42 ($25.20) and a 12-month high of €48.38 ($56.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Talanx AG (TLX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx AG (TLX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.