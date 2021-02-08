Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) a €8.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PSM. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €13.98 ($16.44).

PSM opened at €15.63 ($18.39) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €14.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of €11.68. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a fifty-two week low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a fifty-two week high of €15.74 ($18.52).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

