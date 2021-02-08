Hope Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.25 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of HOPE opened at $11.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 101.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 142,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 71,919 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 28.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 28,851 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 17.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 10.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 18,231 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

