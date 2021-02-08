H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HLUYY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. H. Lundbeck A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of HLUYY opened at $40.62 on Monday. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $43.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average is $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. H. Lundbeck A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.