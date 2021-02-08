Head to Head Comparison: Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) vs. Macy’s (NYSE:M)

Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) and Macy’s (NYSE:M) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pick n Pay Stores and Macy’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pick n Pay Stores N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Macy’s $24.56 billion 0.19 $564.00 million $2.91 5.18

Macy’s has higher revenue and earnings than Pick n Pay Stores.

Profitability

This table compares Pick n Pay Stores and Macy’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pick n Pay Stores N/A N/A N/A Macy’s -19.91% -8.21% -1.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pick n Pay Stores and Macy’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pick n Pay Stores 0 0 1 0 3.00 Macy’s 8 3 3 0 1.64

Macy’s has a consensus price target of $9.95, suggesting a potential downside of 33.97%. Given Macy’s’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Macy’s is more favorable than Pick n Pay Stores.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Macy’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Macy’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Macy’s beats Pick n Pay Stores on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pick n Pay Stores

Pick n Pay Stores Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail of food, clothing, general merchandise, pharmaceuticals, and liquor in South Africa and Rest of Africa. It owns, franchises, and invests in hypermarkets, supermarkets, local stores, clothing stores, liquor stores, pharmacy stores, superstores, build stores, punch stores, and express stores under the Pick n Pay and Boxer brands, which offer food products, wine, clothing, and health and wellness products. The company also offers its products through an online shopping platform www.pnp.co.za. In addition, it acquires and develops retail and distribution sites; and provides third-party bill payments, travel and event ticketing, and financial services, as well as gift cards; and sells prepaid electricity. The company operates a network of 1,925 owned and franchised stores. Pick n Pay Stores Limited was founded in 1967 and is based in Cape Town, South Africa.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc., an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of February 1, 2020, the company operated 775 store locations in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. It also operates in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates and Al Zahra, Kuwait under the license agreements. The company was formerly known as Federated Department Stores, Inc. and changed its name to Macy's, Inc. in 2007. Macy's, Inc. was founded in 1830 and is based in New York, New York.

