Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) and TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Critical Review

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) and TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pacific Premier Bancorp and TriCo Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Premier Bancorp 0 0 2 1 3.33 TriCo Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $31.33, indicating a potential downside of 12.79%. TriCo Bancshares has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.99%. Given Pacific Premier Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pacific Premier Bancorp is more favorable than TriCo Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Premier Bancorp and TriCo Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Premier Bancorp 5.38% 5.64% 0.82% TriCo Bancshares 20.03% 7.19% 0.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.2% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of TriCo Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of TriCo Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Pacific Premier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. TriCo Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TriCo Bancshares pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pacific Premier Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Pacific Premier Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacific Premier Bancorp and TriCo Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Premier Bancorp $561.34 million 6.04 $159.72 million $2.60 13.82 TriCo Bancshares $325.96 million 3.61 $92.07 million $3.00 13.17

Pacific Premier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than TriCo Bancshares. TriCo Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Premier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriCo Bancshares has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pacific Premier Bancorp beats TriCo Bancshares on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial business loans, lines of credit, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, farmland, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential, one-to-four family real estate, commercial and industrial, and franchise lending; and credit facilities to Homeowners' Associations (HOA) and HOA management companies. The company also offers cash management, electronic banking, treasury management, and online bill payment services. It operates 41 full-service depository branches in the counties of Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara, California; Pima and Maricopa Counties, Arizona; Clark County, Nevada; and Clark County, Washington. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management services; and other customary banking services, including safe deposit boxes; and independent financial and broker-dealer services. It operates 69 traditional branches, 7 in-store branches, and 2 loan production offices in northern and central California. TriCo Bancshares was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

