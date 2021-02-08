CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

CARG has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.08.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $34.56 on Thursday. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $35.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 59.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. CarGurus’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $586,763.88. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 2,715 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $67,929.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,154,270.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,899 shares of company stock worth $5,037,174. Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in CarGurus by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CarGurus by 341.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

