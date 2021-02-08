iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iHeartMedia Inc. is a media and entertainment company. It specializes in radio, digital, outdoor, mobile, live events, social and on-demand entertainment and information services for advertisers. iHeartMedia Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IHRT. Bank of America cut iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on iHeartMedia from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of IHRT opened at $13.99 on Thursday. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $18.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $744.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,381 shares in the company, valued at $5,667,567.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,175,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,427,000 after purchasing an additional 612,838 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 3,107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 540,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 523,883 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,118,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 402,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 318,494 shares in the last quarter.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

