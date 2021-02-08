Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

NVO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE NVO opened at $71.40 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $73.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.02 and a 200-day moving average of $68.59. The firm has a market cap of $168.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,703,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,282,000 after purchasing an additional 220,494 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 5,664,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,645,000 after acquiring an additional 140,792 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6,318.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 112,464 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 501.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 96,806 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,672,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,796,000 after acquiring an additional 89,191 shares during the period. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

