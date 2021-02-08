Exelixis (EXEL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $231.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.40 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Exelixis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $23.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $27.80.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $700,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 299,004 shares of company stock worth $6,247,464. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

