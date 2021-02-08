Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $36.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.35 and a beta of 1.32. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 1,304,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $18,586,959.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,093,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,587,604.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,242,750 shares of company stock valued at $72,689,910 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

